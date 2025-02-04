Left Menu

Grisly Discovery: Unidentified Body Found in Delhi

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified male body, bearing multiple stab wounds, was discovered in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi district, according to a police report issued on Tuesday.

Law enforcement received the alert at 12:45 am on Tuesday, leading them to the scene where they found the lifeless body lying in a pool of blood outside a local residence in Trilokpuri. The deceased's identity remains unknown, although authorities estimate his age is in the 40s.

Through local witness interviews and examination of CCTV footage, police have detained a juvenile suspect. Preliminary investigations point towards the killing being a result of an impromptu confrontation that spiraled into violence. The murder weapon has been retrieved, and efforts to identify the victim are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

