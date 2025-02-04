Europe's Crisis: Polluted Waters and Political Challenges

The majority of the European Union's surface water bodies are polluted by chemicals, according to a report from the European Commission on Tuesday. The report illustrates the deteriorated condition of Europe’s water resources, igniting a call for action.

This year, the EU is developing plans to combat water shortages and droughts exacerbated by climate change, alongside addressing pressures from farming-related pollution and urban sprawl. As of 2021, only 39.5% of surface water bodies like lakes and rivers were deemed to be in good ecological condition, with merely 26.8% possessing a satisfactory chemical status—a decline from 33.5% in 2015.

Despite small improvements, such as healthier aquatic plants in lakes, the general health of water bodies remains poor. Groundwater bodies show better results, with 86% having a good chemical status, though they too suffer from nitrate pollution caused by agriculture. The EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall highlighted the urgent need for a mindset shift, yet acknowledged the political difficulties, notably due to opposition from influential farmer protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)