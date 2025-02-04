Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Congress Demands Caste Census Following Telangana's Model

Y S Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, has urged the state's government to conduct a caste census, using Telangana's successful initiative as an example. She highlighted the need for such a survey to ensure adequate representation and reservations for backward and weaker sections in politics, education, and employment.

Updated: 04-02-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:35 IST
In a call for social equity, Y S Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, urged the state's ruling National Democratic Alliance to conduct a caste census. She emphasized the importance of such an initiative to ensure fair representation for backward and weaker sections.

Drawing parallels between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Sharmila lauded Telangana's successful caste census as a model for the nation, citing its positive impact on including Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes in social policies.

Accusing the BJP-led government of stalling previous attempts at conducting a census, Sharmila, along with APCC vice president Kolanukonda Sivaji, pressed the urgency for immediate action to uphold promises of increased BC reservations in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

