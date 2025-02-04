Brutal Stabbing Raises Alarm at Shri Saibaba Temple

In a shocking incident in Shirdi, Maharashtra, two employees of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust were fatally stabbed, while another person was injured during separate robbery attempts, police reported on Tuesday.

Authorities have captured Kiran Nyandeo Sada Kule, a resident of Shri Ram Nagar, and are actively searching for a second suspect in connection with the early morning assaults which took place on Monday.

The deceased victims, Subhash Sahebrao Ghode and Nitin Krishna Shejul, both working for the trust, were targeted. Another victim sustained injuries. Police confirmed that the prime motive for the attacks was robbery, with the suspects having previous criminal records.

