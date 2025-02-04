Delhi Police Dismantles International Cyber Fraud Ring

Delhi Police recently dismantled a cross-border cyber fraud network, resulting in the arrest of three individuals, according to officials. The syndicate operated from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, collaborating with international cyber criminals based in Cambodia, Thailand, and Canada.

The fraudsters employed Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) technology to facilitate their scams, making calls appear as though they were from genuine Indian landline numbers. Victims were tricked into transferring money after being falsely threatened with arrest by people posing as officials from organizations like the CBI and TRAI.

The investigation, initiated after a financial fraud complaint, led to the arrests of Ajaydeep, Abhishek Srivastava, and Ashutosh Bora. Advanced equipment and several fake documents were recovered. The network's operations were linked to an Indore-based mastermind, Mohammad Ali, believed to be coordinating fraud schemes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)