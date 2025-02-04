UN Assembly President Philemon Yang's Diplomatic Visit to India

Philemon Yang, the President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, is embarking on a four-day diplomatic visit to India. The visit, beginning Tuesday, aims to enhance multilateral cooperation and discusses crucial regional issues.

Yang, who brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as the prime minister of Cameroon, has been invited by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. The agenda features key discussions on a vision document, 'A Pact for the Future', aimed at fostering multilateral solutions for global challenges.

During his trip, Yang will also engage in high-level meetings, including a courtesy call with President Droupadi Murmu and tours in Bengaluru to explore India's cutting-edge advancements in sustainability and digital public infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)