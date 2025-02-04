Left Menu

UN Assembly President Philemon Yang's Diplomatic Visit to India

Philemon Yang, President of the UN General Assembly, is visiting India to discuss multilateral and regional issues with Indian officials. His itinerary includes meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu. Yang will also visit Bengaluru's Infosys and Indian Institute of Science.

Philemon Yang
  • Country:
  • India

Philemon Yang, the President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, is embarking on a four-day diplomatic visit to India. The visit, beginning Tuesday, aims to enhance multilateral cooperation and discusses crucial regional issues.

Yang, who brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as the prime minister of Cameroon, has been invited by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. The agenda features key discussions on a vision document, 'A Pact for the Future', aimed at fostering multilateral solutions for global challenges.

During his trip, Yang will also engage in high-level meetings, including a courtesy call with President Droupadi Murmu and tours in Bengaluru to explore India's cutting-edge advancements in sustainability and digital public infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

