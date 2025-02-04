Corruption Charges Loom Over Former Medical College Principal

The Special Court at Alipore is gearing up to initiate the hearing for framing charges against suspects in a high-profile corruption case concerning RG Kar Medical College.

This case concerns alleged financial misconduct during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, with the CBI stepping in under a Calcutta High Court directive.

The court aims to expedite proceedings, as the CBI has already provided essential documents detailing the alleged irregularities, bringing the start of formal charges against the accused persons imminent.

