Thai Hostages Reunited: A Journey From Gaza to Healing

Thai hostages held by Hamas for over 15 months have been reunited with their families in an Israeli hospital. Five Thai nationals were released last week as part of a ceasefire deal. The Thai Embassy facilitated the family's visit to the hospital, marking a significant emotional moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartwarming reunion, Thai family members visited their relatives who were recently freed from over 15 months of captivity by Hamas. The emotional meeting took place at the Shamir Medical Center in Israel, where the hostages are currently recovering.

The Thai Embassy in Israel facilitated the family's arrival on Tuesday, following a tense period marked by last week's release of five Thai nationals. This liberation was part of a broader ceasefire agreement, which also saw the release of three Israeli captives in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners.

The ordeal dates back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a massive attack on southern Israel, abducting 31 Thai nationals among others. Throughout the conflict, 46 Thais have been killed, highlighting the dangerous reality for Thai workers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

