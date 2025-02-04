Thai Hostages Reunited: A Journey From Gaza to Healing

In a heartwarming reunion, Thai family members visited their relatives who were recently freed from over 15 months of captivity by Hamas. The emotional meeting took place at the Shamir Medical Center in Israel, where the hostages are currently recovering.

The Thai Embassy in Israel facilitated the family's arrival on Tuesday, following a tense period marked by last week's release of five Thai nationals. This liberation was part of a broader ceasefire agreement, which also saw the release of three Israeli captives in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners.

The ordeal dates back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a massive attack on southern Israel, abducting 31 Thai nationals among others. Throughout the conflict, 46 Thais have been killed, highlighting the dangerous reality for Thai workers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)