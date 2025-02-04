Jharkhand's Push for Reclaiming Mining Lands: A New Struggle for Soren

The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is poised to reclaim lands abandoned by mining companies post-mining operations. These lands, crucial for Jharkhand, reportedly have not been transferred to the state, highlighting a pressing issue for the administration.

Soren underscored the significance of 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin' (water, forest, land) as belonging to the people, as he spearheaded efforts to secure these assets. The calls for reclamation come amid the government's appeal to settle mining dues, amounting to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, from the central authorities, who have remained silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Soren reiterated his focus on village development and women's empowerment through the Maiyya Samman Yojna. Expressing dissatisfaction with the Union budget, he criticized its lack of provisions for Jharkhand. His wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, supported the initiatives, emphasizing the leadership required to advance the state's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)