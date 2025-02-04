Left Menu

Jharkhand's Push for Reclaiming Mining Lands: A New Struggle for Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to reclaim lands left abandoned by mining companies after operations were completed. He emphasizes the state's rightful ownership of these lands under the 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin' ethos. Soren also addressed issues related to mining dues and development schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:55 IST
Jharkhand's Push for Reclaiming Mining Lands: A New Struggle for Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is poised to reclaim lands abandoned by mining companies post-mining operations. These lands, crucial for Jharkhand, reportedly have not been transferred to the state, highlighting a pressing issue for the administration.

Soren underscored the significance of 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin' (water, forest, land) as belonging to the people, as he spearheaded efforts to secure these assets. The calls for reclamation come amid the government's appeal to settle mining dues, amounting to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, from the central authorities, who have remained silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Soren reiterated his focus on village development and women's empowerment through the Maiyya Samman Yojna. Expressing dissatisfaction with the Union budget, he criticized its lack of provisions for Jharkhand. His wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, supported the initiatives, emphasizing the leadership required to advance the state's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025