Expert Panel Challenges Conviction of Nurse Lucy Letby

A committee of neonatologists, including Professor Neena Modi, challenges the conviction of Nurse Lucy Letby, sentenced to life for murdering babies. Their report suggests natural causes and medical care errors. The review may spark a new investigation into the potential miscarriage of justice in her case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:11 IST
In the latest development of the Lucy Letby case, a panel of medical experts has raised questions about her conviction. Letby, who was given a whole-life sentence for the murder of seven babies, may have been wrongly accused according to the committee's recent analysis.

The analysis, presented at a London press conference, included insights from 14 neonatologists, among them Indian-origin Professor Neena Modi. They posited that the tragic deaths occurred due to a series of misfortunate medical misjudgments rather than foul play.

Letby's legal team is preparing for the UK's Criminal Cases Review Commission to examine these claims as a potential miscarriage of justice, which is backed by the panel's conclusion that no murder took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

