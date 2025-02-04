Expert Panel Challenges Conviction of Nurse Lucy Letby

In the latest development of the Lucy Letby case, a panel of medical experts has raised questions about her conviction. Letby, who was given a whole-life sentence for the murder of seven babies, may have been wrongly accused according to the committee's recent analysis.

The analysis, presented at a London press conference, included insights from 14 neonatologists, among them Indian-origin Professor Neena Modi. They posited that the tragic deaths occurred due to a series of misfortunate medical misjudgments rather than foul play.

Letby's legal team is preparing for the UK's Criminal Cases Review Commission to examine these claims as a potential miscarriage of justice, which is backed by the panel's conclusion that no murder took place.

