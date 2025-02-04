Bart De Wever Steers Belgium Towards Stricter Policies

Belgium's Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, addressed parliament on Tuesday, presenting key policy shifts in his newly formed government. He outlined plans for tighter migration controls, a reversal of Belgium's nuclear phase-out law, and increased defense spending to align with NATO requirements.

De Wever, a Flemish nationalist now taking a more diplomatic stance towards Belgium's French-speaking southern regions, highlighted the necessity of stricter migration policies. Belgium faced 39,615 asylum applications in 2024, marking an 11.6% rise from the previous year against a limited reception capacity.

On nuclear policy, De Wever labeled the existing phase-out legislation as "outdated," envisioning the construction of new reactors. Defense spending will jump to 2% of GDP by 2029, reaching 2.5% by 2034, positioning Belgium in the line with NATO commitments, noted by De Wever soon after his inauguration.

