Qatar Pledges Support for Lebanon Amid Political Shifts

Qatar has pledged to support Lebanese institutions and projects after the formation of a new government. It continues to aid the Lebanese army with grants for fuel and salaries. Discussions with Lebanon’s President and other leaders highlight a strategic partnership amid the changing regional political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:19 IST
Qatar's leadership has announced a commitment to support Lebanon following the establishment of a new government. The Gulf nation's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressed this during a press conference in Beirut, emphasizing Qatar's readiness to continue aiding the Lebanese army with essential grants for fuel and salaries.

In recent meetings with key Lebanese figures, including President Joseph Aoun, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Prime Minister-elect Nawaf Salam, Al Thani underscored Qatar's interest in forming a strategic partnership based on mutual interests. He highlighted positive developments since early 2023, including filling the Lebanese presidential vacancy.

The regional context remains tense, particularly following recent hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. The international community, including the U.S., has urged Lebanese leadership to navigate these challenges cautiously, especially regarding cabinet appointments highly influenced by Hezbollah and its allies.

