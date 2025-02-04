Tragedy Strikes at Swedish Adult Education Centre
A shooting at a Swedish adult education center resulted in about ten fatalities. Details about the gunman's fate remain unclear, though he might be among those hospitalized. The exact number of injured individuals is still unknown.
A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday at an adult education centre in Sweden, where police report that around ten people lost their lives in a shooting.
The identity and condition of the gunman remain uncertain, as he is believed to be among those hospitalized following the attack.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of people injured during this horrific event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
