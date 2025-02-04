Church's Silent Sin: Unmasking the Legacy of Abuse

The leadership of the Anglican Church in South Africa has confessed to not reporting historical sexual abuse allegations concerning its former member, John Smyth. Smyth, who was implicated in mistreating children in the 1970s and 1980s in the UK and Zimbabwe, fled and resided in South Africa until his death in 2018.

In November, an external investigation revealed that the Church of England had obscured the "horrific" abuse perpetrated by Smyth, who volunteered at Christian summer camps during that period. The South African panel's report, guided by a retired judge, concluded that there was a significant risk of reoffending, even though no South African incidents were discovered.

Despite warnings received about Smyth's abusive conduct in 2013, the Anglican Church failed to communicate this information to another church he joined in 2014. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has apologized for this oversight, acknowledging the peril faced by congregants due to the church's inaction.

