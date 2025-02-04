Left Menu

Church's Silent Sin: Unmasking the Legacy of Abuse

The Anglican Church in South Africa acknowledged its failure to disclose historical sexual abuse allegations against John Smyth. An independent review found Smyth abused children in the UK and Zimbabwe and fled to South Africa in 2001. The church has apologized for failing to report these offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The leadership of the Anglican Church in South Africa has confessed to not reporting historical sexual abuse allegations concerning its former member, John Smyth. Smyth, who was implicated in mistreating children in the 1970s and 1980s in the UK and Zimbabwe, fled and resided in South Africa until his death in 2018.

In November, an external investigation revealed that the Church of England had obscured the "horrific" abuse perpetrated by Smyth, who volunteered at Christian summer camps during that period. The South African panel's report, guided by a retired judge, concluded that there was a significant risk of reoffending, even though no South African incidents were discovered.

Despite warnings received about Smyth's abusive conduct in 2013, the Anglican Church failed to communicate this information to another church he joined in 2014. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has apologized for this oversight, acknowledging the peril faced by congregants due to the church's inaction.

