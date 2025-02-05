FBI Agents Seek Anonymity Amid January 6 Backlash

An anonymous group of FBI employees has taken legal action against the U.S. Justice Department, aiming to safeguard their identities. The agents were involved in the investigation of January 6 Capitol rioters, many of whom were automatically pardoned by Donald Trump on his first day in office.

The lawsuit emerged in response to Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove's demand for a comprehensive list of FBI personnel who participated in probing the Capitol breach. This list could potentially expose thousands, including Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll, to public scrutiny and threats.

Critics argue that Bove's actions target agents for dismissal or punishment, heightening risks for them and their families from convicted and pardoned rioters. The increase in political threats and violence underscores the gravity of the agents' concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)