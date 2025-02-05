Major US Defense Deals with Egypt Get Green Light

The U.S. State Department has given the nod to significant defense equipment sales from Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corp to Egypt, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Tuesday.

Among the approved deals is Lockheed Martin's fast missile craft modernization, estimated to be worth $625 million. Similarly, the potential sale of Northrop Grumman's AN/TPS-78 Long Range Radar, along with related support, is pegged at $304 million, according to the agency's reports.

This approval underscores ongoing military cooperation between the United States and Egypt, reflecting strategic defense ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)