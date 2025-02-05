Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Transgender Executive Order

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's executive order requiring transgender women be housed in men's prisons and ending gender-affirming care. This marks the second judicial intervention against the order, which was signed on Trump's first day back in office, supported by LGBTQ legal rights groups.

A federal judge in Washington has temporarily halted the implementation of President Donald Trump's controversial executive order affecting transgender women in federal prisons.

The executive order mandated that all transgender women be housed in male facilities and curtailed their access to gender-affirming healthcare.

This marks the second time that LGBTQ advocacy groups have successfully challenged the order, aimed at altering prison policies since Trump's return to office on January 20.

