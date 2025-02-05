Left Menu

Judicial Halt on Trump's Transgender Prison Order

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth blocked President Trump's policy to move transgender women to men's prisons and halt gender-affirming care. The decision favors LGBTQ rights groups challenging the policy and applies to all transgender women in federal women's prisons. This action marks another judicial opposition to Trump's executive order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:17 IST
In a significant judicial move, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's policy that would place transgender women in men's prisons and cut their gender-affirming medical care. The ruling supports three transgender inmates who are challenging the constitutionality of the order.

Lamberth's decision comes as a victory for LGBTQ legal rights groups, marking the second judicial opposition to the Trump administration's directive. The order safeguards 16 transgender women currently residing in federal women's prisons, preventing their transfer to men's facilities and ensuring continued medical care.

The Justice Department, defending Trump's order, has declined to comment on the ruling. Critics argue that Trump's policy violates constitutional protections and increases the risk of violence and assault for transgender inmates housed in facilities not aligned with their gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

