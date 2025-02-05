Judicial Halt on Trump's Transgender Prison Order

In a significant judicial move, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's policy that would place transgender women in men's prisons and cut their gender-affirming medical care. The ruling supports three transgender inmates who are challenging the constitutionality of the order.

Lamberth's decision comes as a victory for LGBTQ legal rights groups, marking the second judicial opposition to the Trump administration's directive. The order safeguards 16 transgender women currently residing in federal women's prisons, preventing their transfer to men's facilities and ensuring continued medical care.

The Justice Department, defending Trump's order, has declined to comment on the ruling. Critics argue that Trump's policy violates constitutional protections and increases the risk of violence and assault for transgender inmates housed in facilities not aligned with their gender identity.

