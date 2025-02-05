Left Menu

Gaza's Unending Strife: A History of Conflict and Ceasefire

The Gaza Strip has been a focal point of conflict for decades, with the latest tensions erupting on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, resulting in military retaliation. A ceasefire has been tentatively reached, but the region's long history of violence and failed peace efforts persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

The Gaza Strip, long a zone of volatility, erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a brutal assault on southern Israel. The incursion set off a fierce military response from Israel, leading to widespread ruin and displacement in Gaza. Despite an uneasy ceasefire, tensions remain high.

Amidst this turmoil, former President Donald Trump proposed relocating displaced Palestinians outside Gaza, potentially igniting new controversies. Historically, the Gaza Strip has faced conflict for decades, from Egyptian rule post-1948 to Israel's takeover in 1967 and subsequent wars and uprisings.

Most recently, the attack by Hamas killed over a thousand Israelis, leading to a massive military campaign with significant Palestinian casualties. As negotiations continue to prevent further escalation, the fragile peace hangs by a thread with mediators working tirelessly towards resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

