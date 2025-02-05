Gaza's Unending Strife: A History of Conflict and Ceasefire

The Gaza Strip, long a zone of volatility, erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a brutal assault on southern Israel. The incursion set off a fierce military response from Israel, leading to widespread ruin and displacement in Gaza. Despite an uneasy ceasefire, tensions remain high.

Amidst this turmoil, former President Donald Trump proposed relocating displaced Palestinians outside Gaza, potentially igniting new controversies. Historically, the Gaza Strip has faced conflict for decades, from Egyptian rule post-1948 to Israel's takeover in 1967 and subsequent wars and uprisings.

Most recently, the attack by Hamas killed over a thousand Israelis, leading to a massive military campaign with significant Palestinian casualties. As negotiations continue to prevent further escalation, the fragile peace hangs by a thread with mediators working tirelessly towards resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)