Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Proposal Sparks Outrage

In a provocative move, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a controversial strategy for the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip, which he described as a 'demolition site.' The plan includes U.S. control and economic development post-Palestinian resettlement.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a Hamas representative, condemned Trump's remarks as 'ridiculous' and 'absurd,' highlighting the potential for further instability in the region amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Abu Zuhri's criticism came amid reactions from various Arab states.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry openly rejected any initiatives to displace Palestinians from their homeland, underscoring the delicate balance of Middle Eastern geopolitics. The proposal follows an earlier surprise announcement from Trump suggesting Palestinian resettlement in neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)