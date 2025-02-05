Left Menu

Ukraine Defends Against Russian Drone and Missile Barrage

The Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched a significant attack on Ukraine using 104 drones and two ballistic missiles. Despite this, Ukrainian forces managed to neutralize a substantial portion, with 57 drones shot down and electronic warfare preventing 42 from reaching their targets.

  • Ukraine

In a major overnight assault, the Ukrainian military announced that 104 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles were launched by Russia towards Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian air defenses succeeded in intercepting 57 of these drones, demonstrating robust defense capabilities amid escalating tensions.

Moreover, electronic warfare efforts were effective in ensuring that 42 additional drones veered off course and failed to hit their intended targets, marking a significant blow to the attack's efficacy.

