Ukraine Defends Against Russian Drone and Missile Barrage

In a major overnight assault, the Ukrainian military announced that 104 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles were launched by Russia towards Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainian air defenses succeeded in intercepting 57 of these drones, demonstrating robust defense capabilities amid escalating tensions.

Moreover, electronic warfare efforts were effective in ensuring that 42 additional drones veered off course and failed to hit their intended targets, marking a significant blow to the attack's efficacy.

