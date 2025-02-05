Judicial Showdown on Birthright Citizenship: Trump's Controversial Order

Today, a critical legal battle unfolds as a federal judge in Maryland hears arguments against President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to terminate birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants.

The contentious order, facing multiple lawsuits, including one from four states in Washington, is on temporary hold pending judicial review. It is deemed by a Washington state judge as "blatantly unconstitutional."

The controversy centers on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, a cornerstone of American law, which grants citizenship to all born or naturalized in the U.S. The Trump administration contends this does not apply to children of noncitizens.

