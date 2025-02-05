Left Menu

Judicial Showdown on Birthright Citizenship: Trump's Controversial Order

A federal judge will hear arguments regarding President Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants. This order, opposed by many states and organizations, faces challenges citing the 14th Amendment. Trump's administration argues children of noncitizens aren't under U.S. jurisdiction.

Updated: 05-02-2025 13:01 IST
Today, a critical legal battle unfolds as a federal judge in Maryland hears arguments against President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to terminate birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants.

The contentious order, facing multiple lawsuits, including one from four states in Washington, is on temporary hold pending judicial review. It is deemed by a Washington state judge as "blatantly unconstitutional."

The controversy centers on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, a cornerstone of American law, which grants citizenship to all born or naturalized in the U.S. The Trump administration contends this does not apply to children of noncitizens.

