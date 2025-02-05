Left Menu

Congress Slams Green Light on Teesta III Dam amid Persistent Disaster Threats

The Congress has criticized the government's approval to rebuild the Teesta III dam, destroyed in a 2023 glacial lake flood, as a reckless decision. Concerns about ongoing threats and environmental impacts persist, with political and environmental figures questioning the safety and ecological considerations of hydropower projects in sensitive regions.

Updated: 05-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:10 IST
Jairam Ramesh Image Credit: Wikipidea
The Congress has voiced strong opposition against the government's approval to reconstruct the Teesta III dam, citing persistent threats of disaster at the site due to ongoing environmental instabilities. The infrastructure was damaged during a glacial lake flood in 2023, leading to calls for more thorough environmental assessments.

In a public statement, Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, emphasized the party's stance through a media report, noting that BJP's Sikkim unit chief is planning discussions with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav this month. The aim is to address safety concerns associated with the dam's reconstruction.

Ramesh reiterated Congress's criticism of unchecked hydropower projects in ecologically sensitive areas, suggesting they threaten river ecosystems, such as Teesta, and increase flood risks. He highlighted the destructive impact of the dam failure during Glacial Lake Outburst Floods and subsequent flooding.

