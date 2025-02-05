Congress Slams Green Light on Teesta III Dam amid Persistent Disaster Threats

The Congress has voiced strong opposition against the government's approval to reconstruct the Teesta III dam, citing persistent threats of disaster at the site due to ongoing environmental instabilities. The infrastructure was damaged during a glacial lake flood in 2023, leading to calls for more thorough environmental assessments.

In a public statement, Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, emphasized the party's stance through a media report, noting that BJP's Sikkim unit chief is planning discussions with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav this month. The aim is to address safety concerns associated with the dam's reconstruction.

Ramesh reiterated Congress's criticism of unchecked hydropower projects in ecologically sensitive areas, suggesting they threaten river ecosystems, such as Teesta, and increase flood risks. He highlighted the destructive impact of the dam failure during Glacial Lake Outburst Floods and subsequent flooding.

