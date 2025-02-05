Settlement Surge: The Rise of Jewish Populations in the West Bank
The Jewish population in the West Bank grew at twice the rate of the general Israeli population last year. An advocacy group anticipates further growth under policies influenced by US political support. This trend exacerbates tensions in the region and impacts Palestinian aspirations for statehood.
The Jewish population in the West Bank increased at double the pace of the general Israeli population in the past year, according to figures from an advocacy group. The group anticipates further expansion of settlements under a supportive Trump administration, which is seen as encouraging rapid growth.
In 2022, the Jewish-settler population in the West Bank rose by approximately 2.3%, reaching 529,450, contrasting with a slower 1.1% growth rate in Israel's main population. The organization overseeing these statistics expects the population to exceed 600,000 by 2030, claiming this territory as a critical area for both security and spiritual reasons.
However, the international community predominantly views these settlements as illegal, posing significant obstacles to peace and Palestinian state aspirations. This expansion coincides with increased conflict, highlighting the enduring complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
