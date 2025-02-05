Left Menu

Russian Advance: Control Seized in Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops reportedly took control of the settlements of Baranivka and Novomlynsk in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of eastern Ukraine, according to TASS, citing the Russian defense ministry. Independent verification by Reuters was not accomplished at the time of reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:26 IST
  • Russia

In a recent development, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlements of Baranivka and Novomlynsk, situated in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of eastern Ukraine.

The information was disseminated by the TASS state news agency on Wednesday, attributing the announcement to the Russian defense ministry.

As of the latest updates, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the validity of these battlefield reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

