Russian Advance: Control Seized in Eastern Ukraine

In a recent development, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlements of Baranivka and Novomlynsk, situated in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of eastern Ukraine.

The information was disseminated by the TASS state news agency on Wednesday, attributing the announcement to the Russian defense ministry.

As of the latest updates, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the validity of these battlefield reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)