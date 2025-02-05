Left Menu

Iran Showcases Air Defense Prowess amid Tensions with Israel

Iran deployed Russian-made air defense systems in military drills, showcasing its defensive strength following Israeli strikes. The exercise responded to perceived security threats, coinciding with high-level U.S.-Israeli discussions on Iran's nuclear ambitions. Both nations reaffirmed their stance on preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Updated: 05-02-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:41 IST
In a display of military might, Iran conducted an exercise using Russian-made long-range air defense systems on Wednesday. This strategic demonstration came in the wake of Israeli airstrikes last October that reportedly compromised Iran's defensive capabilities, according to Israel.

The military drill was notably conducted just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks on pressing regional issues, with a specific focus on Iran's nuclear ambitions. Both leaders emphasized a firm stance against allowing Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, with Trump reiterating his 'maximum pressure' campaign strategy aimed at crippling Iran's oil exports.

Amid these geopolitical tensions, Iranian state television reported on the successful deployment of the Bavar-373 and the Russian-made S-300 systems. These systems reportedly neutralized a hypothetical threat, countering claims that Iran's long-range air defenses were rendered inactive post the October strikes, as stated by critical voices in Israel and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

