Supreme Court Halts Forest Reduction Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court issued an interim order preventing the central and state governments from taking measures that would diminish the nation's forest cover. This move comes as the court reviews multiple petitions challenging the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized that while compensatory afforestation might seem like an easy fix, it is not a substitute for the inherent value and biodiversity of natural forests. He pointed to the frequent use of compensatory measures as routine, calling it disastrous.

Ramesh also criticized the government's handling of the legislation, suggesting it reflects a significant disparity between its international environmental commitments and domestic actions. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 4.

