Supreme Court Halts Forest Reduction Amid Controversy
The Supreme Court's interim order blocks any actions that reduce forest cover, addressing petitions against the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh argues against routine compensatory afforestation, stressing it can't replace biodiverse natural forests, reflecting on the government's approach to environmental policies.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court issued an interim order preventing the central and state governments from taking measures that would diminish the nation's forest cover. This move comes as the court reviews multiple petitions challenging the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized that while compensatory afforestation might seem like an easy fix, it is not a substitute for the inherent value and biodiversity of natural forests. He pointed to the frequent use of compensatory measures as routine, calling it disastrous.
Ramesh also criticized the government's handling of the legislation, suggesting it reflects a significant disparity between its international environmental commitments and domestic actions. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Decoding nature’s blueprint: Protecting biodiversity with AI
Forest Cover Decline in Assam Sparks Environmental Concerns
NGT Seeks Answers: Sharp Decline in Assam's Forest Cover
Bridging the Biodiversity Gap: A Roadmap to Meet the Global 30x30 Initiative
Pollution major issue in Delhi, both Centre and AAP-led Delhi govt failed to control it: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh.