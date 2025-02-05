Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Forest Reduction Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court's interim order blocks any actions that reduce forest cover, addressing petitions against the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh argues against routine compensatory afforestation, stressing it can't replace biodiverse natural forests, reflecting on the government's approach to environmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued an interim order preventing the central and state governments from taking measures that would diminish the nation's forest cover. This move comes as the court reviews multiple petitions challenging the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized that while compensatory afforestation might seem like an easy fix, it is not a substitute for the inherent value and biodiversity of natural forests. He pointed to the frequent use of compensatory measures as routine, calling it disastrous.

Ramesh also criticized the government's handling of the legislation, suggesting it reflects a significant disparity between its international environmental commitments and domestic actions. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

