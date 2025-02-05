Telangana Congress Gears Up for Local Body Polls

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with senior Congress leaders, plans to meet party MLAs on February 6 to discuss preparations for the forthcoming local body elections and related issues. Significant discussions are expected during this crucial meeting, Congress sources revealed.

Prominent attendees include AICC in-charge of Telangana, Deepa Dasmunsi, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud. They aim to strategize on the implications of the state's caste survey and the government's approval of judicial commission recommendations regarding SC categorization.

This interaction gains additional importance amid rumors of a clandestine meeting held by some Congress MLAs expressing dissatisfaction with certain ministers' operational styles.

(With inputs from agencies.)