Telangana Congress Gears Up for Local Body Polls

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders will meet with party MLAs on February 6 to discuss preparations for upcoming local polls and other issues. The meeting will address the state's caste survey results and recent SC categorization recommendations.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with senior Congress leaders, plans to meet party MLAs on February 6 to discuss preparations for the forthcoming local body elections and related issues. Significant discussions are expected during this crucial meeting, Congress sources revealed.

Prominent attendees include AICC in-charge of Telangana, Deepa Dasmunsi, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud. They aim to strategize on the implications of the state's caste survey and the government's approval of judicial commission recommendations regarding SC categorization.

This interaction gains additional importance amid rumors of a clandestine meeting held by some Congress MLAs expressing dissatisfaction with certain ministers' operational styles.

