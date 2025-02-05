Delhi Police Ensure Smooth Voting During Assembly Elections

In the heart of the Delhi Assembly elections, the city's police force played a pivotal role in maintaining election day peace and order. By 3 pm, voter turnout reached 46.55 percent with no major incidents reported, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava highlighted the active deployment of officers across polling areas. Police teams were quick to address complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations, with legal actions taken as needed. This effort underscored the Delhi Police's commitment to upholding election integrity.

Moreover, the police facilitated voting for senior citizens and voters with special needs, with Commissioner Sanjay Arora personally overseeing operations at several booths. Beyond field duties, the force responded to social media concerns and managed the secure transportation of EVMs to strong rooms post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)