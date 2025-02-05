Supreme Court Backs Employee Dismissals on Probable Grounds
The Supreme Court ruled that public employers only need to prove misconduct by 'preponderance of probabilities' in disciplinary proceedings, a lower standard than 'beyond a reasonable doubt' in criminal trials. This decision supported AAI's dismissal of Pradip Kumar Banerjee despite his acquittal in a criminal case.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has underlined that public employers are required to demonstrate misconduct by 'preponderance of probabilities' in disciplinary actions, a less stringent standard than 'beyond a reasonable doubt' used in criminal proceedings.
A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Sandeep Mehta set aside a 2012 Calcutta High Court judgment, reaffirming the dismissal of Pradip Kumar Banerjee, a former Airports Authority of India assistant engineer, despite his acquittal in a related criminal case.
This landmark ruling empowers public employers to dismiss employees more easily in disciplinary proceedings, even if they are acquitted of criminal charges, emphasizing the different standards of proof required in civil and criminal cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump directs attorney general to seek dismissal of about 450 pending criminal cases against Jan 6 defendants, AP reports. ARI
Historic Dismissal: First Female Coast Guard Leader Ousted
Madras High Court Rejects Netflix's Dismissal Bid in Dhanush Copyright Case
Delhi Election Drama: AAP's Confidence, BJP's Dismissal, and Congress' Struggles
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate