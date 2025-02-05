Unbreakable Bonds Amidst Turmoil: Pakistan-China Alliance

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, during a visit to China, emphasized the unshakeable friendship between the two countries, despite recent terrorist attacks. Addressing talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Zardari affirmed, 'Pakistan and China will always be friends, all-weather friends.'

The strategic partnership, bolstered by China's extensive Belt and Road Initiative, remains strong even as Chinese workers in Pakistan face security threats. The initiative, a hallmark of China's global development ambitions, aims to enhance trade routes through infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Recent years have seen increased attacks on Chinese nationals, including fatal incidents, which have raised concerns. Nevertheless, both nations continue to expand their cooperation, with developments such as the newly operational Chinese-funded airport in Gwadar, underscoring their commitment to mutual progress.

