Left Menu

Unbreakable Bonds Amidst Turmoil: Pakistan-China Alliance

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the strong and enduring relationship with China, emphasizing its resilience against terrorist threats. He highlighted the bilateral cooperation under China's Belt and Road Initiative, despite attacks targeting Chinese workers. Both nations continue to uphold their alliance through various development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:00 IST
Unbreakable Bonds Amidst Turmoil: Pakistan-China Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, during a visit to China, emphasized the unshakeable friendship between the two countries, despite recent terrorist attacks. Addressing talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Zardari affirmed, 'Pakistan and China will always be friends, all-weather friends.'

The strategic partnership, bolstered by China's extensive Belt and Road Initiative, remains strong even as Chinese workers in Pakistan face security threats. The initiative, a hallmark of China's global development ambitions, aims to enhance trade routes through infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Recent years have seen increased attacks on Chinese nationals, including fatal incidents, which have raised concerns. Nevertheless, both nations continue to expand their cooperation, with developments such as the newly operational Chinese-funded airport in Gwadar, underscoring their commitment to mutual progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025