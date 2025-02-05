Left Menu

UN Condemns Proposed Gaza Takeover by Trump

The UN Human Rights Office has called any forcible transfer or deportation from occupied territories a violation of international law. This response follows President Trump’s proposal for the US to take control of Gaza, emphasizing the need for adherence to international humanitarian laws amid ceasefire efforts and reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a stern warning against any forcible transfer or deportation of civilians from occupied territories, labeling such actions a breach of international law. This comes in response to President Donald Trump's recent suggestion that the United States take over governance in Gaza.

The UN's statement emphasized the importance of adhering to international humanitarian standards as part of the ongoing ceasefire efforts between conflicting parties in the region.

The focus, according to the UN, should remain on releasing hostages, ceasing hostility, and rebuilding Gaza within the framework of established international laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

