Explosion Strikes Ukrainian Conscription Office in Violent Spate

An explosion near a military conscription office in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region resulted in one death and four injuries. The incident is part of a series of attacks on draft offices that have heightened tensions and challenged Ukraine's military recruitment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

One individual was killed and four others were injured in an explosion close to a military conscription office in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region, as reported by the Suspilne national broadcaster citing police sources. This incident adds to a recent series of violent attacks targeting draft offices and conscription officers.

The detonation occurred near a draft office in Kamianets-Podilskyi, according to Ukraine's national police, who confirmed the event via a statement on the Telegram messaging app. The statement, however, did not offer additional details or confirm the number of casualties.

Ukraine's army chief has publicly condemned these violent assaults, which are increasingly stressing the nation's already struggling efforts to recruit civilians amid waning motivation for military service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

