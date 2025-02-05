In a recent statement, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud dismissed concerns raised by opposition parties regarding the authenticity of electronic voting machines (EVMs). He highlighted that the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the validity of EVMs in India.

Speaking to reporters outside a polling station in Delhi during the assembly elections, Chandrachud remarked, "This is not a day to discuss this. The Supreme Court is the final authority on constitutional adjudication and it has reaffirmed the validity of EVMs. We must accept this."

Chandrachud's comments come amid growing debate over electoral processes in India, yet his assertion aligns with the judiciary's enduring stance on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)