Bangladesh's Bold Bid for Hasina's Extradition: A Diplomatic Dance

Bangladesh's interim government is intensifying efforts to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, according to Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Hasina, who fled to India amid a massive student-led protest, faces charges at Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for crimes against humanity.

Authorities are actively pursuing the extradition of Hasina and other accused, using legal avenues to secure their return. The ICT has issued several arrest warrants, and the government is collaborating with international agencies to expedite the process. Diplomatic tensions arise as Bangladesh presses New Delhi to act.

The complexity of the situation deepens as the High Court acquitted all 47 individuals previously convicted in a separate attack case involving Hasina. The interim government revokes passports and seeks international cooperation to ensure justice, highlighting the political and legal intricacies surrounding Hasina's extradition.

