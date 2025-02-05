Left Menu

Syria Partners with CMA CGM for Latakia Port Operation

Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports announced a new agreement with CMA CGM to manage the Latakia port, ensuring the settlement of all past dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:02 IST
Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports has entered into a new agreement with French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM. This contract allows CMA CGM to operate Syria's Latakia port.

The authority emphasizes that this deal not only enhances operational efficiencies but also resolves outstanding financial dues.

The partnership is expected to boost the port's operational performance and economic significance on the Mediterranean route.

