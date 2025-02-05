Poland Battles EU Fines Over Judicial Reforms

Poland is gearing up to challenge a ruling by the EU Court of Justice, where the nation was hit with fines for judicial reforms enacted by the now-former ruling Law and Justice party.

The EU General Court had earlier thrown out Poland's objections concerning 320 million euros in fines incurred during 2022 and 2023, which were a result of contentious reforms.

The ongoing feud with Brussels calls into question the independence of Polish courts—a situation that has also halted substantial EU funds destined for Warsaw.

