Poland Battles EU Fines Over Judicial Reforms

Poland intends to appeal a decision by the EU Court of Justice regarding fines related to its judicial reforms. The nation faces penalties over reforms critics claim compromised judicial independence. The EU General Court previously dismissed Poland’s arguments and enforced financial penalties against Warsaw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:09 IST
Poland is gearing up to challenge a ruling by the EU Court of Justice, where the nation was hit with fines for judicial reforms enacted by the now-former ruling Law and Justice party.

The EU General Court had earlier thrown out Poland's objections concerning 320 million euros in fines incurred during 2022 and 2023, which were a result of contentious reforms.

The ongoing feud with Brussels calls into question the independence of Polish courts—a situation that has also halted substantial EU funds destined for Warsaw.

