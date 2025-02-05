Deported Dreams: Families Crushed by Debt

Families in Punjab are grappling with crushing debts after their relatives were deported from the US. Many had taken huge loans to fund the illegal immigration of their loved ones, lured by promises of a brighter future.

A US military aircraft deported 104 Indians from multiple states, reflecting President Trump's immigration crackdown. Sources revealed the deportees, including Punjabis, traveled through risky routes, facilitated by dubious agents, whose alleged deceit has led to financial devastation for their families.

Desperate relatives, burdened by loans, urge government intervention to punish fraudulent agents and seek economic relief. The unexpected deportations have shattered dreams and strained family financial situations across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)