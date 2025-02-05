Left Menu

FBI Agents Secured Amidst Jan. 6 Probe Controversy

The Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General assured that FBI agents involved in the January 6 investigations are not facing job termination. He criticized FBI leadership for their insubordination in failing to provide requested information about the investigations, as detailed in a memo obtained by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:17 IST
The Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General recently confirmed that FBI agents engaged in the January 6 investigations are not at risk of losing their jobs. This assurance comes amidst ongoing concerns about the investigation's progress and internal dynamics.

In a memo seen by Reuters, the Deputy Attorney General criticized FBI leaders, accusing them of insubordination for not meeting demands for information related to these high-profile investigations.

The internal friction highlights tensions within the FBI as leadership navigates both public pressure and governmental scrutiny in the wake of the Capitol riot investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

