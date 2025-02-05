FBI Agents Secured Amidst Jan. 6 Probe Controversy

The Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General recently confirmed that FBI agents engaged in the January 6 investigations are not at risk of losing their jobs. This assurance comes amidst ongoing concerns about the investigation's progress and internal dynamics.

In a memo seen by Reuters, the Deputy Attorney General criticized FBI leaders, accusing them of insubordination for not meeting demands for information related to these high-profile investigations.

The internal friction highlights tensions within the FBI as leadership navigates both public pressure and governmental scrutiny in the wake of the Capitol riot investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)