U.S. Deports 104 Illegal Indian Immigrants Amid Trump Crackdown

In a significant move, a U.S. military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar, marking the first such deportation under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The deportees, primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, underwent scrutiny by multiple Indian agencies to check for criminal records.

Relatives of the deportees, many of whom took large loans to send them to the U.S., expressed concerns over deceitful practices by travel agents promising legal entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)