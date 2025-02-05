U.S. Deports 104 Illegal Indian Immigrants Amid Trump Crackdown
A U.S. military aircraft with 104 Indian illegal immigrants landed in Amritsar, the first deportation under Trump's administration. Predominantly from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, these individuals were investigated by Indian agencies. Concerns over travel agents and hefty debts were raised by returning families.
In a significant move, a U.S. military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar, marking the first such deportation under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
The deportees, primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, underwent scrutiny by multiple Indian agencies to check for criminal records.
Relatives of the deportees, many of whom took large loans to send them to the U.S., expressed concerns over deceitful practices by travel agents promising legal entry.
