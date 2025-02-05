Elon Musk's Controversial Role in Streamlining U.S. Government

Elon Musk, known for his leadership at Tesla and SpaceX, has taken on a controversial role within the U.S. government as a special adviser aiming to reduce federal bureaucracy. Legal experts and lawmakers have expressed concerns over his actions, which some argue require Senate confirmation.

The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk, reportedly canceled government contracts and ended leases. They aim to streamline operations by closing agencies and digitizing processes, sparking significant debate over legality and ethics, with lawsuits filed accusing violations of privacy laws.

While the White House granted Musk certain powers through an executive order, critics argue that he exceeds his mandate. Lawsuits and inquiries from Congress challenge Musk's sweeping reforms, questioning both his authority and the broader implications of his involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)