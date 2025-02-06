Elon Musk: Steering a New Course in U.S. Government

Elon Musk, the billionaire innovator, has swiftly gained unprecedented influence over U.S. government agencies, reshaping them in a matter of weeks following President Trump's inauguration.

Musk's takeover, which aligns with Trump's downsizing strategies, has sparked panic among government employees and led to public protests in Washington.

Critics raise alarms about the centralization of power in someone lacking traditional oversight, as Musk's initiatives bring conflicts of interest into question given his company's contracts with the government.

