Elon Musk: Steering a New Course in U.S. Government

Elon Musk's rapid influence over U.S. government agencies has created unprecedented control over the federal workforce. Amid restructuring by Trump, Musk's initiatives have sparked protests and legal challenges. Concerns are arising regarding centralized power and potential conflicts of interest in Musk's role without traditional government oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:24 IST
Elon Musk, the billionaire innovator, has swiftly gained unprecedented influence over U.S. government agencies, reshaping them in a matter of weeks following President Trump's inauguration.

Musk's takeover, which aligns with Trump's downsizing strategies, has sparked panic among government employees and led to public protests in Washington.

Critics raise alarms about the centralization of power in someone lacking traditional oversight, as Musk's initiatives bring conflicts of interest into question given his company's contracts with the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

