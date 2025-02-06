Left Menu

Massachusetts Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Immigration Policy

Massachusetts' new top federal prosecutor, Leah Foley, warns local officials not to obstruct immigration arrests by Trump's administration. She emphasizes cooperation with local authorities but criticizes some state officials' stance on immigration enforcement. Foley plans to investigate officials who hinder federal agents' efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:46 IST
Massachusetts Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Immigration Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Massachusetts' newly appointed federal prosecutor Leah Foley has issued a stern warning to local officials against impeding immigration arrests under President Donald Trump's administration, asserting that 'no one gets a pass.'

Foley, chosen to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Massachusetts division, expressed intentions to collaborate with Governor Maura Healey's office and local district attorneys, though she opposes Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's approaches to community safety. Her primary focus remains aligning with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to address illegal immigrants with criminal records.

The Justice Department's recent directive for federal prosecutors to probe state and local officials interfering with immigration enforcement marks a new chapter in the administration's immigration policies. With Massachusetts previously limiting state court cooperation with federal immigration efforts, Foley's stance highlights potential legal confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

