Trump's Controversial Order on Transgender Athletes

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports. The order mandates federal agencies to enforce Title IX according to the Trump administration's interpretation, defining sex as assigned at birth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move on Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to bar transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports. The order, called 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports,' grants federal bodies like the Justice and Education departments considerable authority to ensure compliance with Title IX, consistent with the administration's stance on defining 'sex' as at birth.

During the signing ceremony, Trump declared, 'With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over.' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the order's dedication to upholding Title IX, stating it demands swift enforcement, including against schools and associations that fail to offer single-sex sports and locker rooms for women.

The timing of this order, aligning with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, marks it as the latest executive maneuver by Trump targeting transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

