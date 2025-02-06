New Attorney General Pam Bondi Vows to End 'Weaponization' of the Justice Department

In a bold move mere hours after her swearing-in at the White House, newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi directed a review of the Justice Department's handling of Donald Trump's federal prosecution cases. Her actions underscore a commitment to quash perceived biases against conservatives within the department.

Bondi's inauguration was marked by the creation of a 'weaponization working group,' targeting special counsel Jack Smith's inquiries and investigating alleged improper tactics linked to the January 6 Capitol riot. This initiative aligns with Bondi's earlier assertions that the department unfairly targeted Trump during the Biden administration.

Despite her assurances of impartiality in decision-making, Bondi's alignment with Trump's rhetoric raises questions about future probes into his adversaries. While she aims to end political persecution and restore justice, the group's limited powers may impede comprehensive investigations.

