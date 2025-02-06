Left Menu

New Attorney General Pam Bondi Vows to End 'Weaponization' of the Justice Department

Pam Bondi, the newly appointed Attorney General, has announced a review of federal prosecutions targeting former President Donald Trump. She established a 'weaponization working group' to assess alleged Justice Department biases. This move underscores her commitment to restoring integrity and addressing claims of partisan investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:16 IST
New Attorney General Pam Bondi Vows to End 'Weaponization' of the Justice Department
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move mere hours after her swearing-in at the White House, newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi directed a review of the Justice Department's handling of Donald Trump's federal prosecution cases. Her actions underscore a commitment to quash perceived biases against conservatives within the department.

Bondi's inauguration was marked by the creation of a 'weaponization working group,' targeting special counsel Jack Smith's inquiries and investigating alleged improper tactics linked to the January 6 Capitol riot. This initiative aligns with Bondi's earlier assertions that the department unfairly targeted Trump during the Biden administration.

Despite her assurances of impartiality in decision-making, Bondi's alignment with Trump's rhetoric raises questions about future probes into his adversaries. While she aims to end political persecution and restore justice, the group's limited powers may impede comprehensive investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025