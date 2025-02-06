Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Order on Transgender Athletes

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports. The order interprets 'sex' as assigned at birth and enforces Title IX in this view. Critics argue the order violates civil rights and poses legal challenges regarding transgender athletes' participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:19 IST
In a significant move, President Donald Trump has enacted an executive order aimed at preventing transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports. The order, provocatively titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," defines 'sex' in accordance with birth assignment, seeking compliance from all entities receiving federal funds.

Trump announced the order in the East Room, accompanied by lawmakers and supporters of the ban, including former athlete Riley Gaines. The administration argues this decision upholds the integrity of Title IX, mandating swift enforcement against institutions that permit transgender participation.

This controversial directive coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, drawing mixed responses across political lines. While the order caters to a segment of Trump's conservative base, it faces staunch opposition from trans-rights advocates who foresee legal battles challenging its constitutionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

