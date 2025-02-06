Pam Bondi's Mission: Reforming Justice and Addressing 'Weaponization'

In her first move as the new Attorney General, Pam Bondi has ordered a comprehensive review of the federal prosecution of Donald Trump, signaling sweeping changes to the Justice Department amid accusations of bias against conservatives.

Within hours of her White House swearing-in, Bondi announced the formation of a 'weaponization working group' to scrutinize special counsel Jack Smith's investigations into Trump. The move aligns with Trump and his allies' claims of a partisan 'weaponized' Justice Department.

The directive, however, spares Democratic probes, emphasizing Bondi's challenging task of maintaining political neutrality while addressing allegations of misconduct. Her initiatives continue to stir debate over the department's previous investigations and internal tensions.

