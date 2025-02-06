Left Menu

Pam Bondi's Mission: Reforming Justice and Addressing 'Weaponization'

Pam Bondi, the newly appointed Attorney General, announced a review of the Justice Department's handling of Donald Trump's prosecution. Bondi established a 'weaponization working group' to investigate claims of bias against conservatives. The group's reach and potential impact remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:28 IST
In her first move as the new Attorney General, Pam Bondi has ordered a comprehensive review of the federal prosecution of Donald Trump, signaling sweeping changes to the Justice Department amid accusations of bias against conservatives.

Within hours of her White House swearing-in, Bondi announced the formation of a 'weaponization working group' to scrutinize special counsel Jack Smith's investigations into Trump. The move aligns with Trump and his allies' claims of a partisan 'weaponized' Justice Department.

The directive, however, spares Democratic probes, emphasizing Bondi's challenging task of maintaining political neutrality while addressing allegations of misconduct. Her initiatives continue to stir debate over the department's previous investigations and internal tensions.

