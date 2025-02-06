Cook Islands PM to Strengthen China Relations

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is scheduled to embark on an official visit to China next week, aiming to enhance bilateral relations focusing on trade, investment, and infrastructure projects.

This trip represents the first visit by a Cook Islands leader to China in a decade, underscoring the significance of strengthening ties between the two nations. As per the prime minister's office, the visit is planned from February 10 to 14.

The Cook Islands government hopes to secure beneficial agreements and bolster economic cooperation through this diplomatic engagement, as stated in a press release on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)