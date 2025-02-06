Left Menu

Cook Islands PM to Strengthen China Relations

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is set to visit China from February 10 to 14. This marks the first visit by a leader of this Pacific island nation to China in ten years, aiming to boost ties in trade, investment, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-02-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 05:33 IST
Cook Islands PM to Strengthen China Relations
Mark Brown
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is scheduled to embark on an official visit to China next week, aiming to enhance bilateral relations focusing on trade, investment, and infrastructure projects.

This trip represents the first visit by a Cook Islands leader to China in a decade, underscoring the significance of strengthening ties between the two nations. As per the prime minister's office, the visit is planned from February 10 to 14.

The Cook Islands government hopes to secure beneficial agreements and bolster economic cooperation through this diplomatic engagement, as stated in a press release on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025