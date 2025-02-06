Trump's Controversial Move on Transgender Athletes Sparks Legal Storm

The U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, aiming to exclude transgender girls and women from female sports teams, lands amid a longstanding legal battle. Numerous states have enacted similar bans in recent years, inciting legal confrontations. Trump's action is anticipated to face legal challenges too.

Currently, over 20 Republican-dominated states have passed laws barring transgender girls from participating in school sports, citing fairness concerns. However, detractors argue these laws are discriminatory. Trump's directive mirrors these state statutes, leaning on Title IX and the U.S. Justice Department's jurisdiction to enforce the ban.

Legal objections are likely to resemble those challenging state bans. Lawsuits argue these bans violate the right to equal protection and Title IX, referencing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that equates transgender discrimination to sex discrimination, thus raising the possibility of Supreme Court involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)