Strengthening Ties: Cook Islands PM Visits China

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is set to visit China next week, making the first such visit by a leader from the South Pacific state in a decade. The visit aims to bolster ties in areas including trade, climate, investment, tourism, and infrastructure.

This diplomatic move comes amid China's efforts to expand its influence across the Pacific region, while some Pacific nations express concerns over U.S. policies under former President Donald Trump, including aid freezes and withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Brown emphasized the visit's focus on expanding economic opportunities without compromising national sovereignty.

During his visit from February 10 to 14, Brown expects to establish a joint action plan for a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. While New Zealand remains a key partner, a recent proposal by the Cook Islands for independent passports was rejected, highlighting the geopolitical intricacies the nation navigates.

(With inputs from agencies.)